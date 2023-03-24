Webster Bank N. A. Buys 15,126 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.20 and a 200 day moving average of $189.02. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.