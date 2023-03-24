Webster Bank N. A. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $236.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $277.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.68%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.