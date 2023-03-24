Webster Bank N. A. Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $264,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSMO opened at $24.87 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

