Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 6,633 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,416,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,251,000 after purchasing an additional 354,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $145.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.45.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.