Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,307 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,114 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $271.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.62 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

