Webster Bank N. A. Sells 72 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,233 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,471 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $320.37 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.50. The company has a market cap of $142.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

