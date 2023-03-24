WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $89.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.