Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 45,309 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,642 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 127,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,025,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,623,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $157.50 billion, a PE ratio of 113.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

