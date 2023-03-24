Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PYPL traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
