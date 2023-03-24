Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,405,000 after purchasing an additional 742,894 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,491,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

