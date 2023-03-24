Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 12,281 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2,658.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after purchasing an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $643.52. 277,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,451. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $706.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $680.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $788.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

