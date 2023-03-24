Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 6,303 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.09. 1,891,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,416,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

