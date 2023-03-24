Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 184.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,424 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. 1,873,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,444. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The company has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.