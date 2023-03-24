Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,360,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $108.86. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

