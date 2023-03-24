West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Position Lessened by West Bancorporation Inc.

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation comprises 7.5% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 47.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

WTBA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $304.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.86.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). West Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area, eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville, and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

