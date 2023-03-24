Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.74. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 142,663 shares changing hands.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $270.56 million, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.