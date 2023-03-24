WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Down 0.4 %

WRK stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 69,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 52,711 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 228,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 75,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.