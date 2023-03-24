WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $34.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Down 0.4 %

WRK stock opened at $28.41 on Monday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

WestRock (NYSE:WRKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 35.03%.

Institutional Trading of WestRock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 69,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 52,711 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 228,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 75,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 419,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

