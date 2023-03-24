Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Purchases C$52,300.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,300.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 800 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,904.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WCP opened at C$10.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a C$14.00 target price on Whitecap Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.92.

About Whitecap Resources



Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

