Willis Investment Counsel Buys 287 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,987,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $27,612,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $270.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.19 and a 200 day moving average of $170.22. The company has a market cap of $667.39 billion, a PE ratio of 156.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $265.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

