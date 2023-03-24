Willis Investment Counsel Has $11.87 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,256 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $367.00 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The stock has a market cap of $168.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $355.23 and a 200-day moving average of $334.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.44.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

