Willis Investment Counsel Has $16.16 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Target were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

Target stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

