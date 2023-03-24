Willis Investment Counsel Has $19.42 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $19,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.30. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,615,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,920 in the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.