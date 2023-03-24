Willis Investment Counsel Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

ROST opened at $101.63 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.