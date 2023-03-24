WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,398,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 1,668,221 shares.The stock last traded at $44.07 and had previously closed at $45.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.84.

In related news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $50,802,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 184.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 412,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after buying an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

