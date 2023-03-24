Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Capitalization Hits $151.80 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $151.80 million and $97,121.24 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0873 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,078,629,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,738,789,565 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,078,577,018 with 1,738,737,470 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.08882538 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $54,366.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

