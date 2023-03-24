X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Stock Price Up 0.9%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.29% of X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

