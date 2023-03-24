Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xcel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.84% of Xcel Brands worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, marketing, live streaming, wholesale distribution, and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands.

