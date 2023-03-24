XDC Network (XDC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.70 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. XDC Network has a market cap of $528.91 million and $5.70 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,823,950,314 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XDC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

