Yale University Acquires New Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Yale University bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Yale University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 405,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. 910,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.