YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. Prices IPO at $4.00-$6.00 Per Share (YGF)

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (YGF) expects to raise $12 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, March 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 2,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. generated $36.1 million in revenue and $5.7 million in net income. YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. has a market cap of $164.4 million.

EF Hutton served as the underwriter for the IPO.

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company incorporated as an exempted company on MayÂ 28, 2020, under the laws of the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with no material operations of our own, we conduct substantially all of our operations through our PRC (People’s Republic of China) subsidiary and VIEs in China. We are primarily engaged in the production, research and development, and sales of oat and grain products through our own sales team and distribution network. We are driven by a creative and experienced management team, led by Junguo He, our chairman and CEO, with a focus on the healthy food industry and a fresh take on our mission, building from our deep understanding of and commitment toÂ oat-basedÂ food science. Our mission is to build a new type of healthy food company with core values of safety, health, nutrition and sustainability, supported by our advocates of scientific diet structure and different approaches to our brand and commercial strategy. In 2014, we produced a new kind of oat germ groats in the form of whole grains through our patented equipment, which brought healthier oat products to the daily diets of the consumers. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enable us to unlock the breadth of our product portfolio, which is broadly categorized into oat series products (including, but not limited to, oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, some of which are organic or green food series) and oat nutrient and health series products (including, but not limited to, oat peptide series, dietary fiber powder, oat biscuits, oil series, oat hand cream and soap, and oat toothpaste). Based on our vision and understanding of oats, we also source products from third party suppliers that complement our product portfolio. We seek to build our market position both in the PRC and internationally. In the PRC market, our business operations cover many provinces and cities of China, including but not limited to, Beijing, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, Inner Mongolia, and Anhui. We also seek to establish our presence internationally and currently sell our products through a distributor in Thailand. As part of our plan to expand our international footprint, we expect to commence sales of our products in the UnitedÂ States during the second half of 2022. **Note: Revenue and net income are for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022. (Note: YanGuFang International Group, Inc. cut its IPO again – to 2.5 million shares, down from 3.5 million shares – and cut the price range to $4.00 to $6.00 – to raise $12.5 million – according to an F-1/A filing dated March 1, 2023. The new terms represent a 35 percent in the IPO’s size. (Previously: YanGuFang International Group revived its IPO with an F-1/A filing dated Jan. 10, 2023, in which it downsized the deal by cutting the number of shares to 3.5 million – down from 5.0 million shares – and cutting the bottom of the price range to $4.00 – down from $5.00 – so the new price range is $4.00 to $7.00. Estimated IPO proceeds are now $19.25 million – down from $30.0 million – a reduction of 35.8 percent. YanGuFang also updated its financial statements with figures for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2022, in its F-1/A filing dated Jan. 10, 2023. ) (Background: YanGuFang International Group temporarily postponed its IPO pricing in late September 2022 while NASDAQ finalized its review; the pricing date, initially Sept. 25, 2022, was expected to be updated as soon as possible. YanGuFang International Group disclosed its IPO terms in an S-1/A filing dated Sept. 2, 2022: 5.0 million shares at $5.00 to $7.00 to raise $30 million. YanGuFang filed its S-1 on Aug. 5, 2022; the company submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on March 9, 2022.) “.

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and has 231 employees. The company is located at 3/F, Building 3, 33 Suhong Road, Minhang District, Shanghai, China, 201100 +86 (21) 52966658. and can be reached via phone at +86 (21) 52966658 or on the web at https://yangufang.com/.

