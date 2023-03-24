ZClassic Price Hits $0.0598 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $555,563.72 and $86.52 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00129125 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00057895 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00037472 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001878 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

