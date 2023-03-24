Zilliqa Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $432.05 million and $28.10 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,325,948,122 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

