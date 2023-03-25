0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.51 million and $127,325.55 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.75 or 0.00330955 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,098.37 or 0.25887024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010111 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

