1,000 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 438.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,292,000 after acquiring an additional 815,023 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ONEOK by 16.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,269,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,930,000 after acquiring an additional 607,191 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in ONEOK by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.32.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 99.74%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

