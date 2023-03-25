10,603 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

META opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.