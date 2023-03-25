11,256 Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Bought by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Vanguard during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Vanguard by 345.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

American Vanguard Trading Up 1.4 %

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

Shares of AVD opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $648.85 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

About American Vanguard

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Further Reading

