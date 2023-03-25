2,760 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Teradyne by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

TER traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.34. 1,679,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,085. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

