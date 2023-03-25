2U’s (TWOU) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $9.50 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 2U from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on 2U from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.09.

Shares of TWOU opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. 2U has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $516.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $236.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 2U by 55.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,461,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 519,324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in 2U by 45.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,181 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth about $662,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 301,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

