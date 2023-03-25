4,058 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by WJ Interests LLC

WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,058 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.1% of WJ Interests LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in AT&T by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.61. The stock had a trading volume of 32,061,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,599,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

