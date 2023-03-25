42-coin (42) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million

42-coin (42) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $33,302.16 or 1.19932070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 42-coin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00335082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00021045 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000699 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00015961 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000630 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000221 BTC.

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

