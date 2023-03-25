42-coin Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $33,142.94 or 1.20048903 BTC on popular exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00337779 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015875 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000222 BTC.

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

