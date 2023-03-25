5,703 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms Price Performance
NASDAQ META traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.01. 27,733,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,795,556. The company has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 10 Best Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.