5,703 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total transaction of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $206.01. 27,733,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,795,556. The company has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

