59,516 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,986,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 373.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 919,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFG opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

