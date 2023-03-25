600 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Acquired by Godsey & Gibb Inc.

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. FMR LLC grew its position in Unilever by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after buying an additional 650,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE UL opened at $51.39 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

