7,034 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR) Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Separately, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $119.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.