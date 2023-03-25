9,139 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,139 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.