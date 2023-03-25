a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Price Target Cut to $1.00

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $1.70 to $1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.19.
a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of AKA opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.43. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners L P raised its position in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,229 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 667,166 shares in the last quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 374,420 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
