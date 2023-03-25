Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,575 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.9% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $98.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.67. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

