ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Tops $3.22 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $4,412.13 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029967 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018427 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00199219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,468.20 or 1.00037037 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003341 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,978.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.