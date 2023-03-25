Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut Adams Resources & Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 1.7 %
AE stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.88. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 84,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.08% of the company’s stock.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: crude oil marketing, transportation and storage, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals, pressurized gases, asphalt and dry bulk, and pipeline transportation, terminalling and storage of crude oil.
