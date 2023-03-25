Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $374.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.19.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.